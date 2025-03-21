Highway section to be named for fallen Lake County deputy

MINNEOLA, Fla. — A Lake County deputy who lost his life in the line of duty will be memorialized along U.S. Highway 72.

The city of Minneola passed a resolution to name a section of the highway in honor of Master Deputy Bradley Michael Link, who lived in the city.

Minneola will designate the portion from Division Street to County Road 561 as Master Deputy Sheriff Brandley Michael Link Memorial Highway.

The city is working to install signage to reflect the designation.

Link was fatally shot in an ambush while responding to a disturbance call on Brookside Drive near Eustis in August 2024. He was 28 years old.

Two other deputies were wounded in the attack.

The state of seeking the death penalty for Julie Ann Sulpizio, who is charged with killing him.

