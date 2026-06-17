Historic Downtown Lake Wales ranks second in Florida revival survey

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Central Florida downtown was ranked among the places Floridians most want to see revived, according to a new survey.

Historic Downtown Lake Wales ranked No. 2 on MarketBeat’s list of Florida downtown districts residents most want to see restored or brought back to life.

The survey asked 3,012 respondents which historic Main Streets and downtown districts they would most like to see revived.

Lafayette Street in Marianna ranked No. 1, followed by Historic Downtown Lake Wales and St. Johns Avenue in Palatka.

MarketBeat said Downtown Lake Wales still has wide streets, vintage storefronts and small-city character tied to Florida’s early land-boom years.

The survey also pointed to Lake Wales’ ongoing “City in a Garden” streetscape work as part of the downtown’s early-stage transformation.

According to the survey, Floridians were most interested in seeing diners, cafes and restaurants return to historic downtowns.

Other popular answers included live music and entertainment venues, farmers markets, street fairs, family-friendly public spaces and independent shops.

The survey found that 83% of respondents said small-town Main Streets are worth saving.

It also found that 79% of respondents said they would support public funding or grants for historic downtown revival.

Respondents said the biggest risks for revived Main Streets include becoming too expensive or gentrified, turning into nightlife-only districts, filling with national chains or losing older architectural character.

MarketBeat said the study was conducted in May 2026 using an online, geographically representative panel.

For more information, visit MarketBeat’s website.

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