Holocaust memorial center hopes to break ground in Orlando in 2026

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new $63 million holocaust memorial is ready to break ground in downtown Orlando.

Project leaders have released several renderings of the new Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center.

The exhibit includes photographs, artifacts, and other media documenting the solemn history of the Holocaust.

The center has reached 70% of the funding needed, and is expected to break ground before the end of the year.

More information on the Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center can be found here.

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