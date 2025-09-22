Hospitality expert explains next steps in Epic Universe roller coaster death investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of a man killed after riding a rollercoaster at Epic Universe has retained prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

The announcement comes as preliminary tests of the ride at the center of the death investigation seem to indicate the ride isn’t at fault.

Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, 32, died of “multiple blunt impact injuries.” The Orange County medical examiner determined his death was an accident.

Both Universal Orlando Resort and state investigators with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said findings show the ride functioned as intended.

Karen Irwin, president and chief operating officer of Universal Orlando Resort, laid out some preliminary findings in a note to employees.

Irwin explained equipment was intact throughout the ride and team members seemingly followed proper procedures.

“The attraction remains closed as we continue to work through a comprehensive review process in cooperation with the ride manufacturer of record,” said Irwin.

On Monday, a spokesperson for FDACS said, “The department’s current findings align with those shared by Universal after monitoring the same tests and reviewing the same information. The investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.”

On Monday, Channel 9 spoke with Gary Deel, a hospitality professor and expert witness with FC Consulting, which specializes in hospitality litigation.

“It sounds as if at least some, if not all of the testing has already taken place and a review of the historical documents of checklists and things. There’s also gonna be surveillance footage,” explained Deel.

Deel said state investigators have likely already scrutinized the daily record logs for Stardust Racers to ensure all checks were performed prior to Rodriguez Zavala’s death.

Deel said part of the investigation will include ensuring Universal Orlando Resort was following operating instructions laid out by the ride manufacturer and making sure the ride meets established industry standards.

If all looks well, Deel said it could be days or weeks before the ride reopens.

“Generally the government in this case, FDACS, will sign off on the investigation having essentially cleared the ride,” said Deel.

