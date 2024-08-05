Local

Hurricane Debby blew $1 million worth of cocaine onto Florida shores

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Hurricane Debby blew $1 million worth of cocaine onto Florida shores (U.S. Border Patrol/U.S. Border Patrol)

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

KEYS, Fla. — According to the U.S. Border Patrol, Hurricane Debby blew 25 packages of cocaine to a beach in the Florida Keys.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Border Patrol said 70 pounds of drugs was seized.

The U.S. Border Patrol said a Good Samaritan discovered the drugs and contacted authorities.

Read: LIVE UPDATES: Debby weakens to tropical storm, major flooding expected in southeastern US

Officials said the drugs have a street value of over $1 million.

Read our coverage below:

Hurricane Debby: Boy, 13, dies after tree falls onto Florida home

Hurricane Debby: See photos of damage, flooding in Florida

Thousands without power throughout Central Florida in wake of Hurricane Debby

Partial washout closes bridge between Tampa, St. Pete

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read