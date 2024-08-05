Hurricane Debby blew $1 million worth of cocaine onto Florida shores

KEYS, Fla. — According to the U.S. Border Patrol, Hurricane Debby blew 25 packages of cocaine to a beach in the Florida Keys.
The Border Patrol said 70 pounds of drugs was seized.
The U.S. Border Patrol said a Good Samaritan discovered the drugs and contacted authorities.
Officials said the drugs have a street value of over $1 million.
Hurricane Debby blew 25 packages of cocaine (70 lbs.) onto a beach in the Florida Keys. Good Samaritan discovered the drugs & contacted authorities. U.S. Border Patrol seized the drugs, which have a street value of over $1 million dollars.#Hurricane #Debby #Florida #floridakeys pic.twitter.com/nsjKu6qm8V— Samuel Briggs II (@USBPChiefMIP) August 5, 2024
