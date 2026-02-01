I-95 closed both ways: Brush fire shuts down both sides in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY — Interstate 95 is currently shut down in both directions between mile marker 166 and mile marker 173. The closure is due to a large brush fire that has impacted the area.

The affected stretch of the interstate runs from Saint John’s Heritage Parkway to Malabar Road. Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes until further notice.

The shutdown covers both the northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

