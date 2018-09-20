0 ‘I'm everywhere': Markeith Loyd reveals what he did during intense police manhunt

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - After his pregnant girlfriend, her unborn child, and an Orlando police lieutenant were killed, accused killer Markeith Loyd said he hid in plain sight – sleeping at bus stops and riding a bicycle around Parramore – during the weekslong manhunt.

“I’m out in the woods, I’m everywhere,” Loyd said in jailhouse tapes obtained by Channel 9. “I was sleeping out on the bus stops.”

Channel 9 obtained hours of video visitations with Loyd from behind bars, part of newly obtained evidence to be used in Loyd’s upcoming murder trial, also reveals Loyd’s desire to turn a profit on his own story.

“I’ve been a good man,” Loyd told one of his daughters and her mom as he explained why he deserved some money.

“Write me a book. Write you one. Get some money. Everybody else getting paid off my god damn name. I ought to use my own god damn name,” Loyd told his daughter.

Read: 'I wanted the baby to come out with my traits,' Markeith Loyd says in jailhouse videos

Loyd’s name had been all over the news for weeks after his ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon, her unborn child and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton were murdered.

The jailhouse video also reveals Loyd’s daughter and her mother claiming they would have helped him hide if he had shown up at their door.

“You nationwide. Everybody know you. You worldwide. Everybody know you,” Loyd’s daughter said.

“Man, I’d rather be dead than living in his mother [expletive],” Loyd said.

New report says Markeith Loyd was cooperative when he was arrested, contradicting police

In the video, Loyd talks about ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon as if she were still alive. In reality, she and her unborn child were killed in December 2016.

“She was texting me stuff like [expletive], [expletive] you’re a [expletive] [expletive]. You lied to me, talking about you want a family with me. I’ll be [expletive] [expletive] with your baby,” Loyd claimed Dixon said. “She the one be tripping, not me, ‘cause I’ll leave her mother [expletive] ass and go about my business.”

Loyd has admitted to shooting Dixon, but has always said he was provoked.

“I was doing everything right to stay out there. I was working my ass off, doing right,” Loyd said, who also said he got involved with the wrong people.

Eyewitness News covered the murders and the manhunt from the very beginning:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.