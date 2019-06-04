In new motion, Markeith Loyd claims he shouldn't be charged with death of unborn child

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Accused cop killer Markeith Loyd claims he cannot be charged with murder for the death of his ex-girlfriend's unborn child.
Deputies said he shot and killed Sade Dixon in December 2016, killing their unborn baby in the process.
Loyd's defense attorneys said state lawmakers have no right to say killing an unborn baby equals murder and are asking a judge to drop that charge from the case.
"There's a legion of cases to support the state's position that they are entitled to charge Markeith Loyd with the death of that unborn child," said Channel 9 legal analyst Bill Sheaffer.
Sheaffer believes the defense is simply trying to stake a claim in the future by defining when life begins.
Loyd faces the death penalty in the case as well as in the case for the murder of Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton.
