Islamic group files lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis after ‘foreign terrorist’ designation

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Council on American‑Islamic Relations (CAIR) is taking legal action against Gov. Ron DeSantis.

CAIR claims DeSantis retaliated against the organization after it objected to his efforts to target pro-Palestinian groups on college campuses.

The lawsuit comes after DeSantis officially designated the group, and the Muslim Brotherhood, as a “foreign terrorist organization.”

The group insists that DeSantis’ actions are politically motivated retaliation for their opposition to his policies.

In his statement earlier this week, DeSantis welcomed the lawsuit, stating that it would allow the state to examine its financial records.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group