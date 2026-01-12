‘It can happen to anyone’: Human trafficking resources in Central Florida to raise awareness

ORLANDO, Fla. — Immediate assistance for victims of human trafficking in Central Florida is accessible through various local and national organizations. In the event of an emergency, please call 911.

Law enforcement reports that Florida has task forces in all 67 counties that meet regularly to help combat this heinous crime.

Victims seeking help can reach out to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “HELP” to 233733. In Florida, the Florida Human Trafficking Hotline is available at 1-855-FLA-SAFE for reporting any suspected cases.

The Florida Abuse Hotline is available at 1-800-96-ABUSE for reporting suspected abuse, neglect, or exploitation of children and vulnerable adults. Additionally, Crimeline can be reached at 1-800-423-8477 to provide anonymous tips about criminal activities.

Orange

Local support services include the Victim Service Center of Central Florida, which provides crisis response, advocacy, and therapy for victims of sexual assault and violent crime. They can be reached at 407-254-9415 in Orange County, 407-483-7386 in Osceola County, and 321-972-4465 in Seminole County.

Hope & Justice Foundation is a local non-profit in Orlando dedicated to preventing human trafficking and domestic violence, as well as offering educational programs. Those interested can contact them at 407-893-1477.

The Salvation Army Orlando provides shelter, transportation, food, clothing, medical, and legal aid for trafficking survivors. Covenant House Orlando offers a safe space for youth 18-24 with meals and clothing, contact at 407-482-0404 or 1-800-441-4478.

United Abolitionists, Inc. specializes in educating, preventing, rescuing, and rehabilitating survivors of human trafficking. Their contact number is 407-495-5846.

For additional resources, individuals can review the list organized by Central Florida counties below.

Osceola

In Osceola County, the Children’s Advocacy Center offers forensic exams and therapy specifically for children under 12. The Central Florida Human Trafficking Task Force emphasizes survivor-centered prevention and support initiatives.

Volusia

In Volusia County, the Salvation Army West Volusia supports local anti-trafficking initiatives, while the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice features a dedicated Human Trafficking Liaison to assist victims in both Flagler and Volusia counties. Their contact number is 386-238-4600.

Brevard

In Brevard County, the Salvation Army participates in human trafficking awareness events, disseminating resources and support. Similarly, the Red Sands Project engages in local events, helping to connect survivors with critical community resources.

Flagler

Domestic violence centers in Flagler and Volusia counties provide crucial 24/7 emergency shelter and advocacy for victims of exploitation, enhancing the support network in these regions.

Sumter

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) will observe Human Trafficking Awareness Month in January 2026 by sharing tips on reporting suspicious activity via non-emergency contact at 1-866-347-2423. Additionally, One More Child runs anti-trafficking programs to help families and children.

