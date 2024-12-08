ORLANDO, Fla. — Expect a few clouds for tonight, with milder temps. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Even more warmth is ahead for Monday. A blend of sun and clouds will develop, with highs pushing into the low 80s.

Clouds will increase Tuesday as our next cold front approaches. It will remain dry, with temps climbing again into the low 80s.

PM Weather Update It’s been a warmer end to the weekend and the warming trend will continue heading into the work week. (WFTV)

The cold front will arrive Wednesday, bringing clouds and periods of rain. Temps for Wednesday will be in the mid 70s.

Behind the front, a blast of cool air will arrive, with highs on Thursday only in the low 60s.

Warmer weather does arrive late week, with slight rain chances returning at the coast.









