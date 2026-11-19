ORLANDO, Fla. — Jingle Eve returns to Ivanhoe Village on Saturday, Nov. 21, bringing holiday shopping, family activities and fireworks over Lake Ivanhoe.

The event runs from 4:30 to 9 p.m. throughout the neighborhood, with festivities centered on Orange Avenue, Virginia Drive and Gaston Edwards Park.

General admission is free, while the 12 Wines of Christmas Wine Walk requires a separate ticket. Fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m., according to organizers.

Santa, shopping and family activities

The Children’s Holiday Village at Gaston Edwards Park will feature Santa, holiday crafts, local artisans, food vendors and seasonal treats.

Visitors can also explore neighborhood shops and restaurants throughout the evening. Organizers expect approximately 9,000 attendees.

Ivanhoe Village Main Street, the nonprofit presenting the event, says the celebration highlights the district’s local businesses and community connections.

“Our businesses really go all out, finding creative ways to participate and welcome visitors, while residents and volunteers pitch in to make the evening special,” said Allex Englett, executive director of Ivanhoe Village Main Street.

Wine walk spans neighborhood businesses

The 12 Wines of Christmas Wine Walk will feature 28 participating Ivanhoe Village businesses, according to the event’s news release.

Wine walk tickets and event updates are available through the organizer’s website.

Plan ahead for Saturday

Organizers encourage visitors to check the event website for parking information and additional instructions before arriving.

With unsettled weather possible Saturday, check Severe Weather Center 9’s latest forecast before heading out.

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