Katt Williams brings ‘The Golden Age’ Tour to Addition Financial Arena

ORLANDO, Fla. — Critically acclaimed comedian Katt Williams is set to perform at Addition Financial Arena on February 27, 2026, as part of his “The Golden Age” Tour.

Williams, fresh off his sold-out 2025 performances, will bring brand-new material to an arena tour that spans over 25 cities across North America.

Tickets for the event will be available starting October 22, 2025, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster App.

All tickets are subject to applicable taxes, service, and facility fee charges.

