Kissimmee leaders to discuss bringing back Citizens Police Review Board

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Leaders in Kissimmee will discuss bringing back its Citizens Police Review Board.

It follows a 9 Investigates report about systemic misconduct at the police department, which led to the chief’s resignation.

The board was first put together in 2021.

Two former members said they want to see the board reinstated.

Read: The City of Kissimmee will consider bringing back police review board

This all stems from videos showing an officer kneeing and tasing a man last year.

Reactions to the incident led a grand jury to call for a culture change at the Kissimmee Police Department.

Prosecutors said 11 Kissimmee officers, including former chief Betty Holland, were either untruthful or left out critical information about this incident.

Read: State attorney raises concerns about the truthfulness of 11 officers during grand jury proceeding

Holland ultimately resigned, and now the community wants the city to bring back a citizen oversight board.

The citizen police review board was dissolved in June when Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law severely limiting its role.

Now, citizen oversight boards are only allowed to review law enforcement policies and procedures, not use-of-force cases themselves.

Read: Kissimmee police chief resigns, interim chief named after concerns during grand jury investigation

The Kissimmee City Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss if they should bring this board back.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group