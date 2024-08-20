Kissimmee officials move forward with plans to help prevent flooding

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The City of Kissimmee has moved forward with plans to help prevent flooding in two neighborhoods.

The city’s Public Works and Engineering Department is working on two separate projects meant to improve stormwater drainage in the Bermuda Estates and Lyndell Drive areas, just to the south of Hunter’s Creek.

The projects are funded through a $250,000 allocation from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. It will go towards upgrading stormwater pipes and installing new yard drains and curb inlets.

Both projects are part of the city’s ongoing effort to protect the surrounding neighbors from future flooding events and support recovery from past weather events, including Hurricane Ian.

Work on the Lyndell Dr. improvements is tentatively scheduled to begin in early September. It will focus on enhancing the existing stormwater drainage system there.

The city says design work on the Bermuda Estate Draining enhancements is already nearing completion with plans to start construction in September or October. The plan is to upgrade the stormwater drainage system in flood-prone areas with new pipes and strategically--paced drains.

“System improvements will reduce the likelihood of future flooding,” Kissimmee Public Works and Engineering Director Ashley Willis said. “We appreciate the state’s support for the funding that has made this critical flood prevention project possible.”

For more information about both projects or to submit questions or concerns about special flood hazard areas, residents are invited to contact Stormwater Engineer Nagel Altrui directly at 407-518-2163 or by email at nagel.altrui@kissimmee.gov.

