Lake County Schools to host College and Career Expo in December

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Schools is set to host a College and Career Expo in December at the Clermont Arts and Recreation Center to help high school juniors and seniors explore local post-graduation opportunities.

The expo, on Dec. 11, aims to empower students to find careers within Lake County and contribute to building a dynamic local workforce.

Students will be transported in shifts to the event, where they will engage with representatives from various organizations and participate in interviews and resume workshops.

“This expo will help students explore a diverse range of educational institutions, career paths, and industries,” said Marta C. Ramirez, director of College and Career Readiness. “It will give students a unique opportunity to start building a network that could open doors to mentorship, internships, and potential job opportunities in the future.”

The event is free for all participants, who will also be entered into a raffle for prizes.

Student contact information will be collected to facilitate ongoing communication between businesses and students and their families.

Students interested in attending must sign up through their school guidance office by Nov. 14, or until the event reaches capacity.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group