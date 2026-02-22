Driver dies in fiery single-vehicle crash on County Road 474

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reports that a driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash after their car ran off the road and caught fire on County Road 474.

The report states that the crash occurred east of Bruno Road as the vehicle was traveling westbound.

Troopers reported that a Mazda three driver unexpectedly moved to the right side of the road. The vehicle then overturned and was soon engulfed in flames after the collision.

The driver was declared dead at the scene of the accident, and authorities have not yet revealed the individual’s name or age.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that the crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group