Fuel charge hike for Lakeland Electric customers starting April 1

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland City Commission voted Monday to raise the fuel charge for Lakeland Electric customers by $15.00, starting April 1. The change increases the fuel charge from $47.00 to $62.00 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh).

The price hike responds to higher natural gas prices from February’s cold weather and global market volatility. The commission approved the change to cover increased fuel costs.

The updated fuel charge rate is 6.2¢ per kWh. For an average residential customer consuming 1,000 kWh, the fuel-related bill will increase from $47.00 to $62.00.

Lakeland Electric staff suggested making the adjustment during spring, when electricity use is usually lower. This timing aims to reduce the effect on customer bills before summer demand increases.

Despite the upcoming increase, the utility still ranks as one of the lowest-cost electric providers in Florida.

City commissioners and Utility Committee members will get monthly updates on fuel costs and reserve funds during meetings to ensure transparency, oversight, and timely adjustments to the fuel charge.

