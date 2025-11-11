Lake County Schools will experience temporary disruption in phone service

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Schools will experience a disruption in phone service on November 12 due to emergency maintenance on all school and office phone circuits.

The maintenance, conducted by the telephone network provider, will prevent schools and district offices from sending or receiving external calls on landlines. This may extend into November 13.

To minimize the effects of the phone service disruption, each school and office will be given a temporary cell phone. Principals will contact parents using the temporary phone numbers designated for their child’s school.

Starting November 12, the district office will operate with the temporary phone number 352-630-5020. The Communications team will notify parents once the landline is back in service.

Lake County Schools are maintaining open communication during maintenance to minimize disruptions for parents and staff.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group