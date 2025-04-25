Leesburg Bikefest shifts the city into high gear, businesses already see economic impact

LEESBURG, Fla. — Engines are roaring, the crowds are rolling in, and Leesburg is officially in the fast lane.

Leesburg Bikefest 2025 is here, transforming the city into a biker’s paradise with high-octane energy, chrome-filled streets and a boost that will power more than just motorcycles but the local economy.

“It’s a great influx of cash into our downtown community,” said Michael Huey, Owner of Two Old Hags Wine Shoppe and Vanderbrew Coffee Shop.

Leesburg Bikefest is the largest three-day motorcycle and music event in the country.

It features live music on multiple stages, stunt shows, bike shows, parades and vendors stretching for blocks.

“A lot of the attendees that come to this event from last year to this year have talked about how they feel like it’s getting to the pre-COVID days, and everybody’s just enjoying and having a great time,” said Maggie Lyden, Special Event Manager for Leesburg.

Lyden said this year’s turnout is massive, with 110,000 people expected to pack the city. Extra law enforcement and medical personnel from across Lake County will secure the area.

Bikefest is enjoyable for all, but for local businesses, it represents more than just positive energy; it’s serious revenue.

“We saw a difference in two and a half years. In two and a half years. Leesburg has transformed because of Leesburg Bikefest. The businesses and everything. We’re a big advocate of local businesses,” said Damian Hendricks, Leesburg Bikefest attendee.

Hotels are booked solid, restaurants are packed, and local shops and street vendors are thriving, thanks to the influx of visitors hungry for food, fun, and Florida sunshine.

“I love it. It’s just fun and a great place to hang out with like-minded people. We really enjoy it, especially here in our little town,” said Amy Hendricks, Leesburg Bikefest attendee.

Bikefest also brings added exposure and long-term tourism to the area. Visitors who come for the bikes often return for the lakes, the charm, and the vibrant downtown scene.

City leaders say events like this help generate hundreds of thousands of dollars for the local economy, not just from spending but also from job creation and increased visibility for small businesses.

Whether you’re here for the bikes, the music, or the thrill of the ride, know that every rev of the engine is also revving up Leesburg’s economic momentum.

Bikefest isn’t just a weekend event—it’s a full-throttle celebration that keeps on giving. Leesburg Bikefest runs from Friday to Sunday.

