Wife of Osceola Sheriff has bond denied after re-arrest

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Robin Severance-Lopez, the estranged wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, was denied bond today after prosecutors filed a motion to revoke any bond the judge could grant.

Severance-Lopez is currently held at Lake County Jail after allegedly giving false or misleading testimony during her July bond hearing regarding her ability to afford a GPS ankle monitor.

Her initial arrest in June was on charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering related to an alleged illegal gambling operation that resulted in multiple arrests across Central Florida.

Prosecutors submitted a new motion on Friday morning to revoke any bond the judge might issue. This legal move follows allegations that Severance-Lopez provided false information during her bond hearing.

Channel 9 covered the proceedings live on Saturday morning.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group