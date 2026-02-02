LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews in Lake County are working to repair damage left behind after a sinkhole opened up.

Drone 9 spotted a large hole that opened in the center of Empire Church Road near Bear Lake Road in Groveland.

Deputies in Lake County said drivers need to avoid the area as crews work to fill the depression.

Large sinkhole swallows roadway in Lake County

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

