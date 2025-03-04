Leaders ask for SunRail weekend service cost estimates

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

SunRail may soon look at ways to expand its weekend service.

Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission Chair Amy Lockhart asked Florida Department of Transportation District 5 Secretary John Tyler to bring cost estimates for starting weekend service or adding more service during the week.

Lockhart made the request during the Feb. 28 Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission, where she said county officials have repeatedly been asked by residents about expanding services.

