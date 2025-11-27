Leaky pipe cuts off water to Altamonte apartment complex

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Workers shut off water to an Altamonte Springs apartment complex Wednesday night to make emergency repairs to a leaking pipe.

Crews could be seen digging up the parking lot of the Altamonte Terrace apartment complex as families fretted about their Thanksgiving dinner plans and went to buy bottled water.

The city manager said the pipe was privately owned and he had been in touch with the property owner.

A spokeswoman for the owner said additional resources were being brought in and repairs would be made throughout the night.

She said the water was expected to be turned on Thursday, though she did not share an estimated time.

