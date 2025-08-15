Lightning sparks apartment fire in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Several people were impacted after a fire broke out Thursday at an apartment complex in Daytona Beach.

Firefighters said a fire was ignited after a lightning strike at the Lake Forest Apartments on Jimmy Ann Drive.

Occupants of the building reported hearing a loud bang before the fire started.

Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the building as fire crews arrived.

Firefighters quickly ensured that all occupants were safely evacuated from the building before deploying hose lines to the roof to extinguish the flames

Florida Power & Light also arrived on the scene to secure the power to the building, preventing further hazards.

No injuries were reported, but nine people were impacted after fire damaged several apartment units.

