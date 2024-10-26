Local students get firsthand experience in space industry

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Some local students are getting firsthand experience in the space industry.

It’s all thanks to the launch of a new program at Titusville High School.

The district launched a new program called Space Mechatronic.

Students at the school can now get hands-on experience by working with space-related technology and engineering.

“We have a gap in technicians and hands-on people right now, so this course is going to help fill some of the gaps,” said Titusville High School teacher April Balutowski.

Students in the program can walk away with certificates that can help them get a job in the industry.

