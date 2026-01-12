Lockdown issued after bomb threat at Lake Minneola High School

MINNEOLA, Fla. — Lake County school leaders confirmed that a lockdown was issued on Monday after a bomb threat was reported at Lake Minneola High School.

School leaders stated that the lockdown was issued following a tip from law enforcement.

The lockdown means that limited movement is allowed on campus as law enforcement investigates.

Access to the school is being restricted as the investigation is ongoing.

School leaders will notify parents as the situation unfolds.

Channel 9 has a crew headed to the school and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

