Locksmith injured during deputy-involved shooting in Indian River County dies, according to reports

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A locksmith who was injured during an eviction in Vero Beach on Friday has died, according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

David was known for his dedicated service and kind demeanor. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Long, along with Indian River County Sheriff’s Office personnel Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow and Deputy Florentino Arizpe were attempting to evict Michael Halberstam on Friday at the 1100 block of Governors Way in the Bermuda Club/Somerset Bay community in Vero Beach.

Long was 76 years old.

