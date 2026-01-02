Lottery news: Central Florida players—check your tickets!

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — The new year has arrived, bringing new stakes. Central Florida lottery players, here are some results from the first drawings of the year.

The Florida Lottery revealed the winning numbers for the January 1 Fantasy Five evening draw: 13, 15, 18, 19, and 33. Two winners shared a prize of $51,780.85.

A winning ticket was bought at On The Fly on Highway A1A in Satellite Beach, via a Quick Pick (QP) ticket. The upcoming lottery draw is set for Jan. 2, providing another opportunity to win.

Plus, the Powerball lottery is catching everyone’s interest, with the upcoming jackpot reaching $64 million for Jan. 3.

Drawings are on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET, with ticket sales ending at 10 p.m. ET. Participants should check their tickets for the Florida Lottery draw and buy Powerball tickets before the Jan. 3 drawing.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group