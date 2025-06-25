Lunchtime liftoff: SpaceX set for 2nd rocket launch Wednesday

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is keeping extra busy Wednesday as crews prepare to launch a second Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast.
This mission will send 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.
The satellites will continue to grow Starlink’s global internet network.
Liftoff is scheduled for 12:39 p.m. at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
SpaceX worked early Wednesday morning to get its first assignment of the day off the ground.
The company’s Axiom-4 mission took flight at 2:31 a.m. from Kennedy Space Center, sending a crew of four astronauts toward the International Space Station.
Meet the crew flying on Dragon for @Axiom_Space’s fourth mission to the @Space_Station → https://t.co/JoT0daagtL pic.twitter.com/eNGk0XPiJE— SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 25, 2025
