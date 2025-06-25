Lunchtime liftoff: SpaceX set for 2nd rocket launch Wednesday

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is keeping extra busy Wednesday as crews prepare to launch a second Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast.

This mission will send 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The satellites will continue to grow Starlink’s global internet network.

Liftoff is scheduled for 12:39 p.m. at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX worked early Wednesday morning to get its first assignment of the day off the ground.

The company’s Axiom-4 mission took flight at 2:31 a.m. from Kennedy Space Center, sending a crew of four astronauts toward the International Space Station.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group