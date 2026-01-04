Lynx bus service updates are coming soon for Central Florida commuters

ORLANDO, Fla. — Lynx bus passengers will experience significant service changes beginning Jan. 11, impacting several routes in Central Florida as Seminole County shifts to on-demand van services.

These changes come as Seminole County eliminates most bus routes in a move aimed at reducing costs and increasing efficiency.

The adjustments also affect riders in other counties. Several routes will see adjustments, including the Link 436N route, the Link 60, and the Link 62 route.

Patricia Schroeder, a commuter who relies on the bus system, said as someone who regularly catches buses in Apopka, it’s already difficult to rely on public transit. “Even if you’ve got an hour appointment, it’s an all-day event.”

Schroeder said she wasn’t aware of scheduled changes despite the fact that she regularly uses Lynx buses to head toward Seminole County.

“I do go to North Lake Boulevard usually twice a week and if I’m there an hour, I have to be on my way back at a certain time to catch another bus because it ends early,” said Schroeder, emphasizing the inconvenience of reduced service.

Tamiko Kirt, another regular rider, stated that the changes are particularly unfair to customers in Northwest Orange County.

She described the challenges some may have getting home at night after working in Seminole County, saying, “What is changing is the ability for people who work in Seminole County to get home in the evenings back from there to Apopka. And that I think is a problem,” said Kirt.

A spokesperson for LYNX explained that the reduction in service on the Link 436N are because of Seminole County’s decision not to fund buses instead opting to invest in an on-demand ride-share service known as Scout.

In total, all but four Seminole County bus routes will be eliminated in the New Year, including all bus routes in Sanford.

Jay Zembower, a Seminole County Commissioner, previously told Channel 9 the change was beneficial, noting that this will ultimately save the county over $4 million. “This is a win-win. This is going to allow people much better efficiency at a reduced impact and cost to our taxpayers,” said Zembower.

A spokesperson for Lynx Provided Channel 9 with the following statement about the changes.

“This all ties back into the direction Seminole County gave us to eliminate service because they no longer wanted to fund bus service. We analyzed all routes in Seminole County for efficiencies as part of the service changes scheduled for January. Certain trips on the Link 436N were identified with very low ridership and will be eliminated effective January 11. If a funding partner does not want to fund a route that service will be eliminated. Counties and the city of Orlando fund the service they want.”

You can find more information on service changes and discontinued routes here.

