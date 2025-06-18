Man accused of attacking Palm Coast homeowner over money

PALM COAST, Fla. — A Palm Coast man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he attacked someone inside his home.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Palmese Jr., 34, told investigators he went to an acquittance’s home Tuesday to collect money he was owed, but things turned violent.

The homeowner and witnesses reportedly said they answered Palmese’s knock at the door and he lunged at the homeowner. They said they were able to subdue him and call 911.

Deputies arrived and found the victim had subdued the suspect on the floor.

Deputies also said Palmese had a gun in his pocket.

The suspect told investigators that instead of money, the victim had previously given him a coin set, watch and a ring as payment, which Palmese intended to pawn. He claimed these items were not worth enough and he wanted the money instead, so he went there to confront the victim.

Palmese was arrested and charged with burglary with possession of a firearm and battery.

“Regardless of your reasons, you cannot enter someone’s home without their permission and fight them,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “This guy made a poor decision while armed with a gun. That was a recipe for disaster, and I’m glad it did not escalate to the point where anyone was seriously injured or killed.”

