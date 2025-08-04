Man accused of attacking teen couple in Volusia County, stealing their clothes

DEBARY, Fla. — Detectives have arrested a suspect in connection to an assault on two teenagers in DeBary.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Sunday near the community park at Lazio Circle and Kalin Street. A couple, both 17, reported that the suspect approached them, struck the male in the head with a handgun, and pointed the gun at his girlfriend.

Deputies say the man then forced the victims to undress, then stole their clothes and ran away. The male victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a head laceration.

Detectives identified the suspect as Marquevis W. Chance, 39. He later turned himself in and faces multiple charges that include two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, and two counts of armed robbery.

He is being held without bail on the robbery charges,

Detectives say the attack was in retaliation for an earlier altercation involving a family member of the victim.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group