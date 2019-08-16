Man accused of killing 2 Kissimmee officers has request to wear Marine uniform during trial denied

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Retired Marine and accused cop killer Everett Miller has been denied his request to wear his Marine Corps outfit during his trial, which begins Monday.
Everett Miller is facing first-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard in August 2017.
Related Headlines
Miller hoped to wear his dress uniform during trial, but a judge ruled against him after prosecutors argued it would bring discredit to the armed services.
READ MORE: Report: Accused Kissimmee cop killer's jailhouse attack thwarted
Baxter's widow, Sadia Baxter, spoke with Channel 9 and shared the impact of her loss. She said she plans to be in court for each day of Miller's trial.
Seating for the jury won't be easy due to the case's high profile.
The judge plans to call 76 jurors a day for four days, narrowing them down by hardships and media exposure. Those remaining will then be asked about the death penalty that Miller faces if convicted. The following week will see jurors selected and the beginning of opening statements.
READ MORE: Ex-inmate says suspect confessed to killing 2 Kissimmee police officers
If Miller is convicted, he will not go to the penalty phase immediately, as the Markeith Loyd case is expected to begin around the same time and there aren't enough court reporters for both trials.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}