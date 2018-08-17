0 Man accused of raping Casselberry woman could soon be moved from Brevard County Jail

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of a statewide crime spree that included the alleged rape of a Casselberry woman could soon be moved from the Brevard County Jail.

A spokesman for State Attorney Phil Archer said Friday that the state attorney's office has chosen to not prosecute Benjamin Hovan for a charge of resisting arrest in connection with his arrest on July 5 in Titusville.

Prosecutors said Hovan has already spent more time in jail than he would likely have been sentenced to serve for a misdemeanor charge.

Officials said they want to return Hovan to Seminole and Orange counties, where he faces more serious charges, including rape, kidnapping, home invasion and battery.

Police said Hovan barged into a home at the Stonecastle Apartments, raped a women, forced her and her friend at knifepoint into a car and drove them to a Maitland Publix. While at the store, he ordered them to withdraw money from an ATM before the victim's friend asked a worker to call 911, investigators said.

Officials said Hovan burglarized a Maitland home and stayed there for several days while the family who lives there was on vacation.

Investigators said he stole the family's SUV and drove it to South Florida, where he attacked a woman, stole her car and drove to Titusville.

It's unknown when Hovan will be extradited to the Orange County Jail.

#New:Casselberry rape suspect could soon be moved out of the Brevard County Jail. Prosecutors dropped misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest. He’s still facing several serious charges including rape and kidnapping in Orange and Seminole Counties. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/zOwTDc1E62 — Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) August 17, 2018

