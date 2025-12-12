Man arrested after aiming bow and arrow at Winter Park homeowner, deputies say

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County said a man was arrested after allegedly pointing a bow and arrow at a homeowner in Winter Park.

Robert Paone is accused of standing beside a house with the weapon aimed at the homeowner, who then called 911.

Investigators report that after the homeowner called 911, Paone followed him.

Paone is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

There is currently no known motive for Paone’s actions.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group