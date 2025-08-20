Man accused of exposing himself at Osceola County school bus stop

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he exposed himself to minors at a bus stop in Kissimmee.

On August 15, 2025, OCSO responded to a report of lewd behavior that occurred at the bus stop near 5725 West 192.

ask As he asked the victim about making money, he exposed his sexual organs to her.

While investigating this incident, deputies located another juvenile victim at a neighboring location who reported a similar encounter with the suspect.

The OCSO Special Victims Unit identified the suspect as Jose David Gonzalez-Rivera and obtained an arrest warrant charging him with one count of exposure of sexual organs.

Gonzalez-Rivera was arrested on August 19, 2025, and booked into the Osceola County Jail.

As this was an isolated incident, deputies ask citizens to contact the sheriff’s office if they have any information on other possible victims.

