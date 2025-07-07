Man arrested after laptop bomb hoax on flight from Florida, deputies say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man is behind bars after making a bomb threat on a flight out of Florida, according to deputies.

Investigators said 27-year-old Taj Taylor is in custody after allegedly making a bomb threat on an Allegiant flight departing from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.

Deputies reported that Taylor told another passenger that his laptop was a bomb, which led the flight crew to turn the plane around.

The flight returned safely to the airport, and no bomb was found on board.

The FBI is now handling the investigation into the threat made by Taylor.

The motive behind the threat remains unclear, and specific actions taken by the FBI have not been disclosed.

