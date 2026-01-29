Man arrested in fatal shooting over loud music in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with an overnight shooting that took place on Jan. 21, 2026.

According to an arrest report, 32-year-old Michael Trasher Jr. allegedly walked from his apartment to his neighbor, Arnold Rapatalo‘s apartment, to confront Rapatalo about loud music.

According to OCSO, Thrasher can be seen on surveillance video kicking and banging in an attempt to force his way into Rapatalo’s apartment.

After a verbal dispute, things turned physical when Thrasher struck Rapatalo.

The altercation continued outside the apartment, until Trasher backed away and pulled a firearm from his waistband and shot Rapatalo in the chest.

Rapatalo was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Trasher was taken into custody at the Orange County Jail, with charges of first-degree murder and armed burglary.

