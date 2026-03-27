Man charged with murder and child abuse in death of 3-year-old in Florida

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Jeroen Jarrel Coombs has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 3-year-old Paisley Brown, according to prosecutors in Florida’s Fifth Judicial Circuit.

State Attorney Bill Gladson announced Friday that a Marion County grand jury returned an indictment charging the 32-year-old Citra resident with first-degree felony murder and multiple child abuse counts tied to the child’s death and alleged abuse involving four additional child victims.

According to the indictment, Coombs faces one count of first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated child abuse and one count of child abuse.

Prosecutors said the murder charge stems from allegations that on or about Feb. 19, Coombs killed Brown while engaged in the commission of a felony.

The indictment also alleges that between Oct. 1, 2025, and Feb. 19, 2026, Coombs committed repeated acts of torture against a child that caused unnecessary pain and suffering.

A separate allegation states that on Oct. 1, 2025, Coombs caged a child and knowingly or willfully abused that child without causing great bodily harm.

Coombs is being held without bond at Marion County Jail.

Under Florida law, prosecutors have 45 days to decide whether to file notice seeking the death penalty in the case.

The case remains under prosecution in Florida’s Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office.

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