PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol arrested Raul Jonathan Espinoza Martinez in connection with a fatal wrong-way crash that claimed the life of a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office detective.

The arrest took place at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach. Florida Highway Patrol troopers were joined by members of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, who placed Espinoza Martinez in the same handcuffs carried by the detective who lost his life, according to troopers.

Espinoza Martinez faces multiple felony charges including vehicular homicide, DUI causing death to a human being or unborn child, aggravated battery, and aggravated battery on an officer, firefighter, or emergency medical technician.

Once medical staff release Espinoza Martinez from the hospital, authorities will book him into the Palm Beach County jail on the charges.

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