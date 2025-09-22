Map: see where Orlando is putting its new red-light cameras

ORLANDO, Fla. — By this time next year, Orlando will have almost twice as many red-light cameras as it does today, covering nearly 10% of all intersections within city limits.

The expansion came after a vote Monday afternoon to put cameras at 35 additional “approaches” in the city as part of the city’s plan to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities.

The program’s leader, Raymond Rodriguez, said the existing cameras have reduced crashes by nearly 25% since they were installed in the early 2000s.

“When somebody sees that there’s a camera, they tend to behave much better,” Rodriguez said, adding the camera’s effects spill over into adjacent intersections.

Traffic engineers completed a study to identify which intersections needed the cameras most, which examined the intersections that had the most infractions, crashes and deaths.

The cameras, once installed, are conservatively estimated to each make the city $40,000 per year. The $1.5 million total – which is split between different funds -- is a drop in the bucket compared to the city’s $1.8 billion dollar budget.

That’s why leaders said they’re not focused on the money. Other cities like Winter Springs have gotten rid of their cameras amid financial concerns.

Other cities have ditched their programs after controversy erupted. Clermont recalled more than 2,000 tickets that were issued to drivers turning right on red after a stop.

According to Orlando’s 2024 annual report, just six tickets were thrown out from the 60,000 violations the cameras issued.

