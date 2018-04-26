  • Marion County deputies investigating shooting

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    MARION COUNTY, Fla. - An elementary school in Marion County has been put on code yellow following a shooting, deputies said.

    The shooting happened on the 7900 block of NW 39th Ave. Rd. Thursday morning.

    Fessenden Elementary School has been put on a code yellow as a precaution. The school is not involved in the incident.

    A suspect is in custody, deputies said.

