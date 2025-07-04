Belleview officials approve banning watercraft on Lake Lillian

BELLEVIEW, Fla. — The Belleview City Commission unanimously voted to ban all watercraft from Lake Lillian during its meeting on July 1.

Having passed its first reading, the ordinance bans boats, kayaks and other flotation devices unless approved by the Public Works Department. This measure was taken in response to a resident’s inquiry about kayaking on the lake.

The final decision on the ordinance will be made later this month.

City Commissioners Ray Dwyer, Ronald T. Livsey, Robert “Bo” Smith, Michael Goldman and Mayor Christine Dobkowski all voted in favor of the ordinance.

Lake Lillian, located at the heart of Belleview, is a central feature of the community, hosting various events throughout the year.

The proposed ordinance intends to limit all watercraft activities exclusively to official city use, ensuring a balance between community needs, environmental protection and safety considerations.

Currently, motorized boats and swimming are banned in Lake Lillian, but the status of non-motorized watercraft remains unclear. The ordinance aims to clarify these rules by prohibiting all watercraft unless used for official city purposes.

The second reading and final vote on the ordinance are scheduled for July 15, where further discussion will take place.

Officials state that they are making strides toward the future of recreational activities on Lake Lillian, as Belleview city officials address environmental and safety concerns.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group