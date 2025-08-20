Massive stormwater project aims to protect Indian River Lagoon

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A major stormwater project is underway in the City of Melbourne to help improve the health of the Indian River Lagoon.

The effort centers around the installation of a massive baffle box near the intersection of Apollo Boulevard and General Aviation Drive.

The structure, which will arrive in 24 separate pieces, is designed to treat runoff from an 854-acre drainage basin.

Assistant City Engineer Dani Straub told us the baffle box slow down the water so sediment and sand can settle.

Second, stainless steel baskets inside will collect trash. And third, special media will treat the water to reduce nitrogen and phosphorus.

Officials estimate the new system will prevent more than 3,300 pounds of nitrogen and nearly 480 pounds of phosphorus from entering the lagoon each year.

The $2 million project is funded through the Save Our Indian River Lagoon half-cent sales tax, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, and Melbourne’s stormwater utility fund. “The more trash, nitrogen, and phosphorus we can remove, the healthier the lagoon will be,” Straub said. Weather permitting, the project could be completed within the next 45 days.

