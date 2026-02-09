Measles outbreak in Florida sparks concern in from Central Florida doctors

ORLANDO, Fla. — A measles outbreak in Florida is raising concerns here in Central Florida. There are at least 20 confirmed cases of measles at Ave Maria University in Southwest Florida.

“It can have lifelong complications for children or even adults who contract this disease,” Dr. Salma Elfaki at Nona Pediatrics said. “It’s super contagious.”

While there are no confirmed cases in Central Florida counties at this time, Dr. Elfaki said that can change quickly because of how contagious it is.

“It is spread by air basically,” Dr. Elfaki said. “The measles virus can stay in room air and on surfaces for up to 2 hours even after the person has left.”

She said babies younger than one year old, the elderly, and those with weak immune systems are the most at risk of catching it. She said the main symptoms to look out for are a high fever, runny nose, red watery eyes, and a rash.

She mentioned that all these symptoms can be prevented with the measles vaccine.

“People who receive the 2 doses of the MMR vaccine are 98% protected,” Dr. Elfaki said. “If you get 1 dose, it’s about 95%.”

Top health advisors are also encouraging the shot. Saying in part:

“The outbreaks have mostly impacted children and have come as infectious disease experts warn that rising public distrust of vaccines generally may be contributing to the spread of a disease once declared eradicated by public health officials.”

“By getting the vaccine you’re not only protecting your child but you’re protecting anyone your child may come across,” Dr. Elfaki said.

If you suspect you or your child has measles, doctors recommend you call the doctor’s office ahead of time to figure out what the best treatment plan will be.

