Midweek front to bring widespread showers, much cooler air

ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures will be noticeably cooler in Central Florida starting Monday.

Highs around 70 degrees for a couple of days before another cool down occurs.

The week ahead will be cloudy with limited sunshine and minimal rain chances for most of Central Florida.

A weather front is expected to arrive on Wednesday, bringing widespread showers throughout the day on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain totals could reach up to half an inch, although no severe weather impacts are expected with this change.

Following this front, afternoon highs are forecasted to fall to around 60 degrees leading into next weekend.

Morning temperatures may drop to the lower 30s for areas north of Orlando, while the city is expected to see lows in the upper 30s.

