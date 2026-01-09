Monster Jam turns Camping World Stadium into a dirt-flying battleground

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of monster truck fans will gather this weekend in Orlando.

Monster Jam is set to take over Camping World Stadium on Saturday.

Crews have recently completed the construction of a track designed for 12,000-pound monster trucks.

The event promises high-energy action as massive trucks flip, crash, and soar through the air over a specially laid-out mound of dirt, designed for this thrilling competition.

Attendance is expected to be substantial, with many families and fans eagerly anticipating the excitement.

Crews have been working hard to transform Camping World Stadium into an arena fit for the high-octane spectacle of monster truck racing.

Focus will shift to a $400 million renovation project at Camping World Stadium once Monster Jam concludes.

