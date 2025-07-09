More heat will increase rain and storm chances Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see a hot and muggy Wednesday with a higher chance for showers and storms.

Our area will see high temperatures reaching the upper 80s and low 90s on Wednesday afternoon.

Heat index values will make it feel even steamier, ranging from 98 to 103 degrees for several hours.

There is a 40% chance of sea breeze showers and storms Wednesday afternoon, particularly favoring interior communities.

As the weekend approaches, rain and storm chances are expected to increase, leading to a soggier and stormier setup by the end of the weekend and into next week.

The weather conditions on Wednesday are influenced by high temperatures and humidity, contributing to the elevated heat index values.

The increase in rain and storm chances over the weekend is part of a broader weather pattern shift.

This change is expected to bring more moisture and instability to the region, resulting in more frequent and intense rainfall.

