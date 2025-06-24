Mother heartbroken over son’s death in Winter Garden double shooting

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Winter Garden police are searching for two men who killed one person and injured another.

The victim’s mother, Angel Towns, said her son, Darius Towns, 24, often stayed with friends in that Winter Garden home because it was close to where he worked at a local sandwich shop. She said she’s heartbroken over the loss of her son, who was a running back for the Ocoee High School football team in 2019.

Now investigators are trying to find out who killed him and shot another man who was in the home.

Police say two men fired shots. Police say the suspects wore masks over their faces and there were lots of drugs found inside the home.

Neighbor Gregory Nicolas said it “sounded like fireworks, about six of them. And then I woke up and heard maybe some running.”

They say surveillance showed an additional person run away from the home with property from the scene. Their involvement is unknown.

Officers say Darius Towns died at the hospital and the other man was injured after being shot after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When police arrived, they say they could smell marijuana and saw shell casings in the area off Dolphin Drive.

Neighbor Judi Hazeldon said, “I’m a little shocked about it. Basically everybody looks out for each other here. Most of our neighbors are very friendly.”

“Normally the neighborhood is pretty quiet. Kids around here playing. So for that to happen is surprising,” Nicolas said.

It’s not the first time someone has died in the West Side Townhomes complex. Last year, Savion Lambert was charged with manslaughter for allegedly killing another man. He pleaded not guilty and goes to trial in September.

As Angel Towns mourns the loss of her son, residents worry for the safety of everyone in the neighborhood.

“Things normally go from night and if it gets worse it could happen in the day. Don’t want any of the kids to get hurt. Just a little bit more security around,” Nicolas said.

Court records show Darius Towns had a drug charge last year. His mother says it was about to be dropped because he had an illness and needed to take the drugs.

Meanwhile anyone with information about this case should call Crimeline at 800-423-8377.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up to help the Towns family.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group